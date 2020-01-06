Mike McCarthy stayed at Jerry Jones' home before taking Cowboys head coaching job: Report

The Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy on Monday to replace Jason Garrett as their head coach, according to multiple reports.

McCarthy had interviewed for the job over the weekend and then stayed at Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones’ house Saturday night, according to ESPN. Apparently, staying at Jones’ home is a big deal and a telling sign that the billionaire NFL team owner is interested in your services.

“Once you stay at Jerry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” a source told ESPN.

McCarthy, 56, was previously the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. He won one Super Bowl championship with the Packers but two losing seasons at the end of his tenure spelled the end of his run there. He finished with a 125-77-2 record and was fired after Week 13 of the 2018 season.

Dallas officially let go of Garrett on Sunday after plenty of hemming and hawing over what the team was going to do. The Cowboys had reportedly been interviewing other candidates while Garrett was still the head coach officially.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” ones said in a statement.

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

McCarthy is expected to bring a new offense to the Cowboys as he takes the reins. McCarthy had a 7-3 record as Packers head coach when facing the Cowboys and ended Dallas’ playoff runs twice.