Troy Aikman 'entertained' thought of being NFL GM, says Cowboys role would be 'a real long shot'

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman admitted in a radio interview Wednesday he has “entertained” the thought of joining an NFL team’s front office, but probably not with the Dallas Cowboys.

Aikman told 1310 The Ticket in Dallas that he considers a front office position the next “frontier” for him. Aikman spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys and won three Super Bowls before joining the FOX broadcast as a color commentator alongside Joe Buck.

He said he doesn’t believe he will ever hold a general manager role in Dallas because team owner Jerry Jones has a stranglehold on the position.

“It’s a real long shot,” he said. “It’s unlikely Jerry will ever bring somebody in who can help this team in that regard because he’s been real stubborn and steadfast that he’s the one in charge.

“I think in a lot of ways, until that changes, this team is going to have some problems. But would he ever ask me to come be a part of it? That would be a real leap of faith. I don’t envision that happening and I don’t envision that happening at any point, quite honestly, no matter who’s in charge out there.”

Aikman said he could see taking a general manager role in the future.

“It's something that I guess I've always somewhat entertained,” he said. “I've had a chance to talk with [Denver Broncos general manager] John Elway in previous years. I've visited with [San Francisco 49ers general manager] John Lynch, and the decision that he made to take on that job in San Francisco, and I've said many, many times, I still believe there's another frontier for me -- maybe there's not -- but I believe that there is, and I think that might very well be it. It's something that I think would be very challenging. I'd be giving up a lot to leave the job that I have to take on a role like that. It's an all-consuming job and I certainly recognize that, but I think the challenge would make it worthwhile.”