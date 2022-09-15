Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' NBA Finals jersey sells for sports memorabilia record

Michael Jordan’s "Last Dance" jersey from Game 1 of the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 Finals has set the record for the highest-priced item in sports memorabilia history.

Sotheby’s, an auction house, sold the jersey for $10.091 million, breaking the record previously held by Diego Maradona’s "Hand of God" jersey from the 1986 World Cup. That jersey sold for $9.28 million.

It was the second Jordan finals jersey to appear at auction, according Sotheby’s.

This jersey also blows away the previous Jordan collectible record, an autographed Upper Deck game jersey patch card. That sold for $2.7 million in October 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Jordan’s "Last Dance," which was captured in ESPN’s 10-part documentary about his final campaign with the Bulls before retiring for the second time, was a historic run that led to "His Airness" winning his sixth and final NBA title and sixth Finals MVP award.

LA LAKERS' JEANIE BUSS GOES ALL-IN ON FEMALE WRESTLING FRANCHISE: ‘THEY DESERVE THE SPOTLIGHT’

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there’s been palpable excitement from, not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history. Yet again, today’s record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

KOBE BRYANT'S TEAMMATE REVEALS HOW ‘INTENSE’ HIS MICHAEL JORDAN OBSESSION REALLY WAS

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, the late Kobe Bryant, owned the previous record for an NBA jersey, which sold for $3.69 million in May 2021. It was a jersey Bryant wore during his 1996-97 rookie year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan’s jersey is the second sports collectible to break eight figures. Yankees legend Mickey Mantle’s 1952 Topps card was sold for $12.6 million in August. It was the first sports collectible to break $10 million.