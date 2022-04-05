Tom Brady joins ex-Teneo chief at business advisory firm

Tom Brady has a new position: partner at a business advisory firm.

The National Football League star is listed as a partner on the website of a new company run by Declan Kelly, who resigned as chief executive of consulting firm Teneo in 2021 after behaving inappropriately at a charity event. He started his new firm, called Consello LLC, later that year.

Mr. Kelly, who drew notoriety a couple of years ago for appearing to fall asleep at the 2020 Super Bowl, has made a career of advising corporate leaders. He resigned as Teneo’s CEO and chairman and apologized after behaving inappropriately with people at a celebrity-filled event hosted by the charity Global Citizen in May 2021.

TOM BRADY MAKES BITCOIN OFFER FOR FAN WHO SPENT OVER $500,000 ON 'LAST' TD FOOTBALL

Consello says it advises clients on mergers, business development and digital currencies, among other matters, and has an investment business. Consello and Mr. Kelly didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Consello’s site says that Mr. Brady has mastered the skills of "leadership, strategy, performance, and teamwork." A representative for Mr. Brady declined to comment.

TENEO SAYS DECLAN KELLY HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN, CEO

Mr. Brady’s off-the-field interests have grown during the sunset of his career. For a brief moment, it appeared that they would become his entire professional future. He said he was stepping away from playing football earlier this year. But the quasiretirement of the 44-year-old, who has won seven Super Bowls, didn’t last long. Just 41 days after calling it quits, he said in March that he would return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His best-known venture is his wellness brand, TB12 Sports, where he partners with Alex Guerrero, a health and training guru who has worked closely with Mr. Brady for years. Mr. Guerrero was fined by the Federal Trade Commission, which alleged that he made false claims about the benefits of his alternative-medicine products. Mr. Brady’s longevity as a player—he is the oldest active player in the NFL and has continued to play at an elite level— has been a boon for that brand that promotes "pliability" and diet regimens.

AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY’S COMPENSATION VALUED AT $213 MILLION IN 2021

Mr. Brady has also expanded into media and fashion. He has a brand of clothes for people who don’t want to just eat avocado ice cream like him but also want to wear his sweatpants. He co-founded an NFT business, Autograph, where he has joined with other sports stars such as Tiger Woods and Naomi Osaka. The company said in January that it had raised $170 million in Series B funding.

Mr. Brady’s seven championships have made him the most accomplished player in the sport’s history. He won six titles with the New England Patriots, the team where he spent two decades after attending the University of Michigan. Then, after the 2020 season, he became a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay. In his first season there, he won another Super Bowl. Earlier this year, the Buccaneers lost a dramatic playoff game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in January.

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

In addition to partners such as Mr. Brady, Consello has an advisory board that includes former National Basketball Association star Pau Gasol and Mindy Grossman, the former CEO of WW International Inc., the company once known as Weight Watchers.

A representative for Mr. Gasol also didn’t immediately respond. Ms. Grossman couldn’t immediately be reached.