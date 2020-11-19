Mets' Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season: How much money will he lose?

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 MLB season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time in his career.

Continue Reading Below

The Mets had acquired Cano from the Seattle Mariners in 2018. In 156 games, he was batting .275 with 23 home runs. He was going into his age-38 season before the suspension came down.

METS OWNER STEVE COHEN SAYS PLAYERS ARE 'ENTITLED' TO PROTESTS: 'BLACK LIVES DO MATTER'

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

According to MLB.com, Cano tested positive for Stanozolol. The drug is a “synthetic steroid that is derived from testosterone and has anabolic and androgenic properties,” according to the USDA.

BILLIONAIRE STEVE COHEN'S PURCHASE OF THE METS APPROVED

Because of the suspension, Cano will forfeit his entire 2021 MLB salary.

Cano was set to make $24 million next season.

Between 2022 and 2023, Cano is still scheduled to make $48 million. The Mets, in the trade with the Mariners, agreed to cover $40 million of that total with Seattle taking the rest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Cano signed a 10-year, $240 million contract as a free agent in 2014. He was suspended 80 games in 2018 for violating the league’s joint drug agreement.