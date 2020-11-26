Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals he's putting this baseball treasure into the team's museum

Before Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets, he was a die-hard fan.

Continue Reading Below

It’s something that Mets fans have liked about him since he was one of the names in the running to buy the organization from the Wilpon Family earlier in the year. On Wednesday, he delighted Mets fans even more when he revealed one of his prized treasures from his memorabilia collection.

METS' ROBINSON CANO SUSPENDED FOR 2021 SEASON: HOW MUCH MONEY WILL HE LOSE?

Cohen owns the Bill Buckner ball.

In Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, the Boston Red Sox had as good a chance as ever to win their first championship since 1918. But a Mookie Wilson dribbler got underneath Buckner’s glove, allowing the Mets to score the game-winning run and send the Series into a Game 7.

It’s one of the most infamous plays in baseball history.

METS OWNER STEVE COHEN SAYS PLAYERS ARE 'ENTITLED' TO PROTESTS: 'BLACK LIVES DO MATTER'

Cohen told SNY he bought the baseball at an auction for $410,000 and he now plans to show it off at the Mets Museum at Citi Field.

“Sometimes I throw curveballs with it. I’m still working on the splitter,” Cohen said. “Given what this might be worth, I probably shouldn’t be doing that.”

According to Yahoo Sports, one of the ball’s past owners was Charlie Sheen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cohen also addressed his spending plans this free agency period. He told SNY he’s hoping to bring in a whale — maybe George Springer or Trevor Bauer.