Mets bring Bloomberg Media CEO to front office

The New York Mets on Monday bolstered their front office with the hiring of Bloomberg Media CEO M. Scott Havens.

Havens was named the president of business operations and will report to Mets team owner Steve Cohen and oversee the senior leadership team for all front-office functions except the baseball side, the franchise said in a press release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Bringing someone on board of Scott’s caliber is an exciting development for the Mets organization," Mets co-owners Steve and Alex Cohen said. "Scott has vast experience leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and he’ll provide a modern vision and strategic direction for our organization."

The Mets touted Havens’ success as CEO of Bloomberg Media, saying he led the company to "record revenue and audience growth" under his leadership.

MLB'S MARK MELANCON ENJOYING FANATICS' IMMERSION PROGRAM WITH FELLOW ATHLETES FOCUSED ON BUSINESS AFTER SPORTS

"The opportunity to join the Mets organization is a lifelong dream fulfilled," Havens added. "I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernize our strategy across the organization, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports.

"I’m grateful to Steve and Alex for this opportunity and am looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to shape the future of the Mets together."

Havens is a part of a new-look front office for the Mets going into the 2024 season.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

New York hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations and picked Carlos Mendoza to manage the team. The Mets also hired former New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell as the team’s senior vice president of security and guest experience.