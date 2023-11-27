Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports
Published

Mets bring Bloomberg Media CEO to front office

Mets have altered their front office before the 2024 season

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The New York Mets on Monday bolstered their front office with the hiring of Bloomberg Media CEO M. Scott Havens.

Havens was named the president of business operations and will report to Mets team owner Steve Cohen and oversee the senior leadership team for all front-office functions except the baseball side, the franchise said in a press release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

M. Scott Havens in 2023

M. Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 1, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via / Getty Images)

"Bringing someone on board of Scott’s caliber is an exciting development for the Mets organization," Mets co-owners Steve and Alex Cohen said. "Scott has vast experience leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and he’ll provide a modern vision and strategic direction for our organization."

The Mets touted Havens’ success as CEO of Bloomberg Media, saying he led the company to "record revenue and audience growth" under his leadership.

MLB'S MARK MELANCON ENJOYING FANATICS' IMMERSION PROGRAM WITH FELLOW ATHLETES FOCUSED ON BUSINESS AFTER SPORTS

Steve Cohen in April 2022

New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen attends the Tom Seaver statue unveiling ceremony before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 15, 2022, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac / Getty Images)

"The opportunity to join the Mets organization is a lifelong dream fulfilled," Havens added. "I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernize our strategy across the organization, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports. 

"I’m grateful to Steve and Alex for this opportunity and am looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to shape the future of the Mets together."

Havens is a part of a new-look front office for the Mets going into the 2024 season.

Steve Cohen in 2023

Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to the media before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 28, 2023, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

New York hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations and picked Carlos Mendoza to manage the team. The Mets also hired former New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell as the team’s senior vice president of security and guest experience.