McDonald's France tries to cope as Steph Curry breaks fans' hearts, threatens to remove sauce

When Steph Curry finds his rhythm, sometimes all fans can do is sit back and watch in awe.

Curry’s shooting display in the gold medal men’s basketball game at the Paris Olympics lifted the United States to another victory and sent France to another silver finish.

McDonald’s France had at least one idea to stick it to Curry – take a sauce off the shelf. The company jokingly threatened to take its sweet curry sauce off the menu in response to the Golden State Warriors star crushing the dreams of every French basketball fan.

"For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce," the company posted on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

"For 4 years minimum," it added in the caption.

Curry had 24 points in the win – all on 3-pointers. He hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one over two French defenders to help the U.S. pull off an incredible victory.

"There's just a lot of faith, living and dying with the shots you think you should take," Curry said after the game. "The last 2 1/2 minutes were special. Guys were hyping me up.

"We had confidence in what we were trying to do. And I was just really present in the moment, enjoying myself."

The U.S. won the game 98-87 and have won five consecutive Olympic gold medals.