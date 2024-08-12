Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports
Published

McDonald's France tries to cope as Steph Curry breaks fans' hearts, threatens to remove sauce

Curry's 4 3-pointers sunk France in the gold medal game

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

When Steph Curry finds his rhythm, sometimes all fans can do is sit back and watch in awe.

Curry’s shooting display in the gold medal men’s basketball game at the Paris Olympics lifted the United States to another victory and sent France to another silver finish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Stephen Curry celebrates

Stephen Curry reacts after a 3-point basket during the men's gold medal game against France at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 10, 2024. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

McDonald’s France had at least one idea to stick it to Curry – take a sauce off the shelf. The company jokingly threatened to take its sweet curry sauce off the menu in response to the Golden State Warriors star crushing the dreams of every French basketball fan.

"For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce," the company posted on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

"For 4 years minimum," it added in the caption.

Stephen Curry smiles

Stephen Curry smiles during the gold medal game against France at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 10, 2024. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via / Getty Images)

OLYMPIC SWIMMING POOL HEATED BY AI DATA CENTER

Curry had 24 points in the win – all on 3-pointers. He hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one over two French defenders to help the U.S. pull off an incredible victory.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 267.91 -3.28 -1.21%

"There's just a lot of faith, living and dying with the shots you think you should take," Curry said after the game. "The last 2 1/2 minutes were special. Guys were hyping me up. 

"We had confidence in what we were trying to do. And I was just really present in the moment, enjoying myself."

Stephen Curry national anthem

Stephen Curry with his gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 10, 2024. (Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. won the game 98-87 and have won five consecutive Olympic gold medals.