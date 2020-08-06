Masters Tournament 'likely' to be held without fans, Georgia official says

The Masters Tournament will likely be held without fans, the Augusta, Ga., mayor said Wednesday.

Mayor Hardie Davis made the revelation during a press conference before the PGA Championship – the tour’s first major of the season – teed off.

“Tomorrow, the PGA Championship begins at Harding Park without fans, and that’s likely what will probably happen here in Augusta, where we’ll have the tournament without fans,” Davis said, according to WRDW-TV.

Augusta National Golf Club officials, where the Masters Tournament is held yearly, have not openly discussed their plans about having fans at the tournament. The event was moved from April to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis said he had confidence in the event to take the proper precautions if it is determined that fans can safely enter the grounds and watch the tournament live.

“They have the wherewithal to test all the patrons who show up at point of contact. If you got a fever, they can tell you to get in the car,” Davis said. “But, again, they’re very thoughtful. They’re going to take those necessary precautions to ensure the health, welfare and safety of not just the competitors, but also the city.

“Do I believe that the Augusta National golf club can do it better than anybody? Absolutely. My preference is to see some golf. That’s my preference.”

Tiger Woods was the 2019 Masters champion. As of right now, he’s on course to defend his green jacket.