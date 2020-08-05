Tiger Woods focused on winning fifth PGA Championship, looking forward to other majors

Tiger Woods has his eyes on his fifth PGA Championship victory, which would tie him for the most all-time at the event with Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen.

Continue Reading Below

But the odds are a bit against him. It would be Woods’ second tournament since the coronavirus pandemic forced the PGA Tour to alter the schedule. Nonetheless, Woods told ESPN on Tuesday that participating in golf’s major tournaments have been the focus.

WHY TIGER WOODS FACES A TOUGH 2020 COMEBACK

“This is what I've been gearing up for,” Woods said. “We've got a lot of big events starting from here, so looking forward to it. This is going to be a fun test for all of us. The rough is up. The fairways are much more narrow.”

There will only be two more majors after Woods participates in the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open would take place Sept. 17-20 and the Masters is scheduled for Nov. 12-15. The Open Championship was canceled.

“I've been trying to prepare for the three,” Woods told ESPN. “Trying to figure out my schedule and training programs and playing prep and the things I need to work on for each major venue. It's just a different calendar order and different time of year.

TIGER WOODS RELIED ON 'PRICK' MENTALITY TO DOMINATE GOLF, COACH BUTCH HARMON SAYS

“But this is a big run for us coming up here. I've been gearing up for this, and looking forward to the challenges of not only this week, but obviously the [FedEx Cup] playoffs and a U.S. Open and then the Masters.”

Asked if he thinks he could win the tournament set to take place Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Woods replied simply, “Of course.”

Brooks Koepka will be looking to win his third consecutive PGA Championship. He is the betting favorite, along with Justin Thomas, at 20-1 odds, according to BetOnline.ag.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Woods is listed at 33-1 to win the tournament, according to the sports betting service.