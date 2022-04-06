Masters 2022 odds: Tiger Woods far from the betting favorite

Tiger Woods may be playing the Masters this week – his first high-level competition since 2020 – but the odds are not really in his favor.

Woods announced Tuesday he intends on playing in the tournament and will go another nine holes on Wednesday to see how he felt.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," he said.

The 46-year-old is +4500 to win the tournament, according to the latest odds from FOX Bet. He’s +900 to finish in the top 5, +400 to finish in the top 10 and +175 to finish in the top 20.

Woods is far from the favorite in the tournament.

The world’s No. 2 golfer Jon Rahm, who won the U.S. Open and finished tied for third in The Open Championship last year, is the odds-on favorite to pick up his first green jacket. His best finish at Augusta National came in 2018 when he finished in fourth place. He finished tied for fifth last season.

Rahm is +1110 to win, +230 to finish in the top 5, +120 to finish in the top 10 and -213 to finish in the top 20.

Scottie Scheffler, who recently took the No. 1 ranking, is +1600 to win, +320 to finish in the top 5, +150 to finish in the top 10 and -162 to finish in the top 20. He hasn’t finished better than tied for 18th in the tournament. The 2021 tournament was only his second appearance at Augusta.

Last year’s winner, Hideki Matsuyama, is +4000 to win the tournament. He is +750 to finish in the top 5, +350 to finish in the top 10 and +137 to finish in the top 20.

The Masters tees off Thursday morning.

