Masters 2022: How much did Scottie Scheffler take home as the winner?

Scottie Scheffler not only picked up his first Masters victory and the green jacket on Sunday, but he was going home with a big check as well.

Scheffler shot a final round 71 to win the tournament. He was 10-under par and finished three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy, who surged in the fourth round with a 64. He was 7-under par for the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The 25-year-old took home about $2.7 million as the winner.

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament last year, took home $2.07 million for his win. In 2020, Dustin Johnson won $2.07 million as well.

Matsuyama would place the green jacket on Scheffler in the ceremony after the round.

TIGER WOODS' IRON SET USED TO WIN 4 MAJORS IN A ROW SELLS FOR $5.1M AT AUCTION

"I was fortunate to put myself in a position where I was in control of the tournament today so I didn't have to worry about what anybody else was doing out there. If I took care of stuff and play good solid golf, I felt like I would get the job done. That was the goal going into today, just keep my head down," Scheffler told CBS' Jim Nantz.

With Tiger Woods’ return on the minds of every sports fan going into the event, Scheffler was able to shoot a 69 in the first round, a 67 in the second round and a 71 in the third and fourth rounds.

The Masters win was his first major championship and comes after he took the No. 1 ranking from Jon Rahm in the days leading up to the event. Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay at the WM Phoenix Open in February and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He finished last year’s Masters tied for 18th and tied for 19th in 2020. His best finish at any major was tied for fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship.