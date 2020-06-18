Value of Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball from historic 1998 season drops significantly

Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire infamously shattered Roger Maris’ home-run record in 1998 when he finished the season with 70 dingers – nine more than what the former New York Yankees great hit in 1961.

Todd McFarlane, a well-known comic book artist, bought the 70th home run ball at an auction for about $3 million right after the 1998 season. But since McGwire was put through the wringer of the sport’s steroids scandal plus Barry Bonds breaking his mark, the ball’s value has significantly decreased.

Two auction house leaders told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that the ball may be worth around $300,000 – and potentially even less.

Ken Goldin, who runs Goldin Auctions, told the site he projected that the ball is worth somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000. David Kohler, who is the head of SCP Auctions, told TMZ that it could be worth $250,000 to $400,000.

McFarlane had said during ESPN’s “Long Gone Summer" documentary – which focuses on the home-run chase between McGwire and Sammy Sosa – he paid $2.7 million for the ball but it ended up being slightly over $3 million after taxes and fees.

A rare Mike Trout rookie card recently had sold for more than what the auction houses project the value of the ball to be. The card, which was sold through Goldin Auctions, was auctioned off for $900,000.