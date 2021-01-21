Mark Cuban would run for president in 2024 for this reason 'only'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, didn’t exactly rule out a potential run for president in 2024 but said at this point he wasn’t the right man for the job.

Continue Reading Below

Cuban told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on his podcast Wednesday that it would depend if he thought he was the “right person” for the job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Based on everything I know now, no. But I mean like you said, if things go south, it depends on how they go south and how far south and whether or not I thought I would be the right person. I wouldn’t do it just to do it. I would only do it if I thought I was the right person. We’ve got time so there’s a whole lot of other qualified people out there too,” Cuban told Robinson.

BILLIONAIRE RYAN SMITH GETS APPROVAL TO BUY UTAH JAZZ: WHO IS THE NEW NBA TEAM OWNER?

Cuban has flirted with running for president in the last two election cycles. He said in May 2016 he would “absolutely” consider being Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton’s running mate and at the time didn’t rule out a run for 2020 or 2024. Ultimately, he supported Clinton in 2016 and President Biden in 2020.

Cuban told WFAA-TV in May his family voted against him running because of the stress of the campaign. He iterated that notion earlier this month on David Axelrod’s podcast. He added that a pollster told him he “dominated the independent vote, but in aggregate, I was only able to get up to 25%.”

He told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity in June that he would support Biden in the presidential race and that the former vice president “wants to run a country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuban also served on Trump’s economic council in April to help businesses open amid the coronavirus pandemic.