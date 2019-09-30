Mark Cuban thinks the NCAA will 'implode' if this happens

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire investor Mark Cuban warned against a new California law that would allow athletes to profit from their likeness and sign endorsement deals.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill Monday.

Currently, student-athletes are not allowed to earn compensation while playing college sports. The only exceptions are scholarship money from the institution, a modest housing allowance or on-campus housing and a per diem for travel days when on team-sanctioned road trips.

"You have to ask yourself, 'What happens if they got fired?'" Cuban told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto. "'What happens if you want to fire him? Do we want to start firing student athletes?'"

"My guess is, and this is only a guess, that the NCAA may implode, particularly as it applies to football." - Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner

Cuban is concerned that if a student athlete suddenly isn't good enough to play on the team, all a sudden, they lose their scholarship.

"My guess is, and this is only a guess, that the NCAA may implode, particularly as it applies to football," he said on "Cavuto: Coast To Coast," predicting third-party groups would swoop in and create their own sort of economic system.

Another worry he has is different positions trying to negotiate more pay than others, for instance, a quarterback saying he deserves more than an offensive lineman. In turn, Cuban has a dire outlook if this progresses.

He sees the NCAA as "a big source of the problems" whose interests do not align with the players' interests.

"I think the NCAA is a mess." - Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner

