Mark Cuban: Get rid of political parties

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire investor Mark Cuban did not shy away from his views on the American political system Monday on FOX Business' “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

In fact, he believes that all political parties should be done away with.

“If it were up to me, I’d get rid of all political parties," Cuban told host Neil Cavuto. "You know, I think that’s a big source of the agita because everybody plays for their team. Everyone’s a bandwagon fan, and we don’t really get to talk about the issues."

He says it would be more difficult for future presidents to lead effectively because people are so branded to their political identities.

Cuban mentioned that the tension between the Republican and Democratic parties has caused a steep division in America. He believes it has prevented an ability to have meaningful conversations with those who share dissimilar views and has caused ongoing gridlock in Washington.

“It’s changed the calculus of the future elections and the general debate about politics,” Cuban said.