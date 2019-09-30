Mark Cuban believes it's 'patriotic' to pay taxes. Here's why

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democratic hopefuls, have proposed plans to directly tax wealthy Americans, and at least one wealthy American doesn't mind.

Now, some have questioned the legality of such plans, and others the effectiveness, but Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire investor Mark Cuban is more concerned with the candidate’s spending plans once the tax has been collected.

“I don’t mind paying taxes,” Cuban said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast To Coast."

“I think after military service, it’s actually patriotic to pay taxes.” - Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner

When pushed by Cavuto about Democrats like Sanders turning the very rich into targets for substantially higher taxes, Cuban responded: “better me a target than the guy or woman or family that’s making $30,000, $50,000 or $80,000 a year and grinding out and hustling every day.”

While Cuban does have his doubts about the implementation of these policies proposed by Warren and Sanders, he maintained his position that an effective plan is key to any new tax and spending initiative.