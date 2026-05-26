Major League Wrestling brings 'MLW Fusion' to Veeps

Major League Wrestling (MLW)’s weekly program "MLW Fusion" found a home on Tuesday in VEEPS, the companies announced.

Pro wrestling fans can tune into Veeps weekly starting on Saturday to watch "MLW Fusion" as the promotion continues to grow broadly across the pro wrestling landscape.

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"Veeps understands fandom, community, and culture in a way that naturally fits MLW," MLW CEO Court Bauer said in a news release. "With the incredible momentum MLW has built over the past year, partnering with the Veeps and Live Nation ecosystem gives us the ability to bring together ‘MLW Fusion,’ major events, exclusive merchandise drops, and immersive fan experiences all in one place while creating a stronger direct connection with our audience around the world."

MLW and Veeps will also partner on the promotion’s quarterly live pay-per-view events. VEEPS will launch limited-edition merchandise collections and will work with MLW to "infuse music culture into future events, creating crossover moments connecting wrestling audiences with artists across metal, country, punk, hardcore, and alternative communities," according to the release.

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"Professional wrestling thrives on weekly storytelling and passionate fan communities," Veeps co-founder Kyle Heller said. "MLW has built an incredibly loyal audience and a strong creative identity, and we’re excited to bring that energy to fans every Saturday night on Veeps. These events sit at the intersection of live sports, music, fandom, and community, and we see a huge opportunity to help bridge those worlds."

MLW’s roster features some of the best in pro wrestling as well as other recognizable names.

Killer Kross is the current MLW world heavyweight champion, Shoko Nakajima is the MLW women’s world featherweight champion, Blue Panther is the MLW national openweight champion, Kushida is the MLW world middleweight champion and Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer are the MLW world tag team champions.

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Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser is a wrestler and co-producer for "MLW Fusion." The roster also features the likes of Matt Riddle, Shotzi, Trevor Lee, Priscilla Kelly and other notable names.