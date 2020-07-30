Magic City strip club backs Lou Williams in NBA bubble controversy

Magic City, the Atlanta strip club where NBA guard Lou Williams was seen while out of the league’s bubble to attend a funeral, is only supporting his team – the Los Angeles Clippers.

The club’s Twitter account specifically for its food menu tweeted that it was a “Clippers stan account” ahead of the NBA officially restarting its season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic -- The term “Stan” being a term for an overzealous fan of one thing or the other.

Williams is expected to miss the Clippers’ first two games of the restarted season because he was spotted at Magic City when he was approved to leave the bubble to attend a family member’s funeral. Rapper Jack Harlow initially tweeted a photo with Williams, and even as Harlow tried to cover his tracks Williams was still placed in a 10-day quarantine following a league investigation.

“It’s a challenge, you know, because we only have 10 guys,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday. “That makes it really challenging. There’s no breaks in practice, so you tend to not go as long. You feel like you don’t get half the stuff in that you want to get in. So no, it’s been a challenge. I’d love to say it hasn’t been, but it’s been a definite challenge.”

Magic City is ostensibly known for its chicken wings along with scantily clad dancers. Celebrities, athletes and everyone in between raved about the club’s wings once reports came down that Williams was at the joint while out of the NBA bubble.

When a reporter from The Athletic asked a cashier at the strip club whether they were, in fact, the best wings, the woman replied: “It’s the magic, baby. Just wait, honey. You’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

The Magic City wing menu tells you like it is: “The reason you are here.”

It features several different styles with different wing options – all flats, all drums or just a 10-piece.

According to The Athletic’s review, they’re siding with Williams.

“It makes perfect sense why he’d follow a funeral by going to Magic City," The Athletic wrote. "This is the kind of comfort food you crave. It makes sense why he wanted his dinner from a strip club.”