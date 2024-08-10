Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Published

Lydia Ko wins gold in the women's Olympic golf tournament, qualifies for LPGA Hall of Fame

Ko finsihed the tournament 10-under par

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu will represent Team USA when they hit the golf course this week at the Paris Olympics.

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team USA women's golf squad

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu will represent Team USA when they hit the golf course this week at the Paris Olympics.

Lydia Ko finally gets her gold medal.

After winning silver at the 2016 Rio Games and bronze at the Tokyo Games, she now has the full complement of Olympic medals at just 27 years old. 

The New Zealander came into the round in a tie for the lead with Morgane Metraux at 9-under par. Metraux struggled at Le Golf National on Saturday with a 7-over par final round, ending her tournament off the medal podium at 2-under par.

Lydia Ko reacts

Lydia Ko of Team New Zealand acknowledges the crowd following victory on Day Four of the Womens Individual Stroke Play on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 10, 2024, in Paris, France.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ko shot a 71, 1-under par to bring home the gold. With the gold medal, Ko has accomplished enough to qualify for induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame

One can qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame induction through earning points with milestones in their career. Ko is a 20-time LPGA tournament winner, two-time major champion, two-time Rolex LPGA player of year award winner and now a three-time Olympic medalist.

With this gold medal, Ko now has enough points to become the 35th individual enshrined into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Germany’s Ester Henseleit surged into second place with a 66, 6-under par during the final round to bring her to 8-under par for the tournament. Ko took a one-shot lead into the 18th hole over Henselieit, and a bogey would have sent the two into a playoff. 

Lydia Ko and Rose Zhang

New Zealand's Lydia Ko celebrates winning the gold medal, with the U.S.' Rose Zhang, during round 4 of the women's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, southwest of Paris, on August 10, 2024.  (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ko played the par five 18th hole safe, not wanting to risk anything. She laid up on her second shot short of the water, not wanting to be over-aggressive, and put her ball in the water. On her third shot, she nailed the green and drilled home the birdie putt to win gold. 

China’s Xiyu Lin won bronze at 7-under par.

Here is the rest of the top 10 after the final round of the women’s Olympic golf tournament:

1. Lydia Ko (New Zealand): -10 

2. Esther Henseleit (Germany): -8

3. Xiyu Lin (China): -7 

T4. Hannah Green (Australia): -6

T4. Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines): -6 

T4. Amy Yang (Republic of Korea): -6 

T4. Miyu Yamashita (Japan): -6 

T8. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei): -5 

T8. Rose Zhang (United States): -5 

T10. Maja Stark (Sweden): -4

T10. Ruoning Yin (China): -4 

T10. Mariajo Uribe (Columbia): -4

