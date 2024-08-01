Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Team USA Olympic golfer Nelly Korda: How much has she earned on LPGA Tour?

Nelly Korda is the defending Olympic Champion

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu will represent Team USA when they hit the golf course this week at the Paris Olympics. video

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team USA women's golf squad

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu will represent Team USA when they hit the golf course this week at the Paris Olympics.

Nelly Korda is back representing Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and is looking to repeat as an Olympic Champion.

Korda, 26, took home a gold medal in the individual women’s golf tournament in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Korda is the daughter of 1990 Australian Open singles champion Petr Korda, and the younger sister of five-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica.

Nelly Korda looks on

Nelly Korda of the United States of America pictured during a practice round prior to the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 09, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Korda is a 14-time LGPA Tour winner herself, to go along with two major championships. She has earned $11,944,144 in her career, according to the LPGA website.

Korda broke out in 2021 with four tour wins, winning her first major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Just over a month later, she won Gold in Tokyo and ended the LPGA tour season ranked first.

Nelly Korda watches shot

Nelly Korda of the United States tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains, France.  (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2022, the Bradenton, Florida, native announced she had a blood clot in her arm. She returned to play later in the year and successfully defended her title at the Pelican Women’s Championship. 

In 2023, Korda missed a chunk of the season with pain in her back, yet came out of the gates flying in 2024.

Korda opened the year with five consecutive victories, including her second major title at the Chevron Championship. Korda was just the third LPGA player to ever win five consecutive events. Only Annika Sörenstam (2004-2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978) were the others to do it. 

Nelly Korda plays shot

Nelly Korda of the United States plays her third shot on the first hole during the second round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In May, she continued her hot start by winning the Mizuho Americans Open to notch her sixth win in seven starts. 

Korda’s pursuit of another gold medal will begin on Aug. 7 at Le Golf National.

