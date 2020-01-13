Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

College Sports

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to capture NCAA championship

LSU's coach Ed Orgeron earns huge bonus with championship win

By FOXBusiness
close
Former NFL player Jack Brewer discusses the massive payouts college bowl sponsors bring to the game.video

The big money behind college football bowl games

Former NFL player Jack Brewer discusses the massive payouts college bowl sponsors bring to the game.

The Louisiana State University Tigers and coach Ed Orgeron captured  the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday night 42-25 over Clemson.

Continue Reading Below

Like most coaches at major college football programs, Orgeron earned a substantial incentive-based bonus.

LSU TOPS CLEMSON IN THIS BUSINESS CATEGORY

Orgeron, 58, adds another $500,000 in bonus money to the $1.275 million he has already earned this season. The LSU coach earned extra cash for leading the Tigers to 12 regular-season wins and earning AP Coach of the Year honors.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gives advice to his fellow players about financial stabilityVideo

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Orgeron ranked 30th with a base salary of $4 million.

LSU and Clemson each earned $6 million in payouts for their respective conferences, the SEC and the ACC, by making it to the College Football Playoffs semifinals. The College Football Playoff disperses money to each conference in NCAA’s top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision through a revenue-sharing model.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: HOW MUCH MONEY IS AT STAKE?

Clemson has won two of the last three national championship games, including last year’s contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU last reached the national title game in 2011 under then-coach Les Miles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM