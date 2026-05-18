Lowe’s celebrates Messi’s last World Cup with a towering 10-foot tribute

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup creeps closer, fans across the world are expected to be watching one of the game’s most iconic players.

And Lowe’s is making sure Lionel Messi remains front and center during this year’s tournament.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is expected to be in contention for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad as the defending champions look to repeat.

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This is confirmed to be Messi’s final World Cup, as the 38-year-old, who also stars for Inter Miami CF in MLS, confirmed that to be the case leading up to the tournament.

But while fans anticipate watching Messi, Lowe’s collaborated with the soccer legend on a new campaign ahead of the World Cup. And it involves a 10-foot-tall lighted outdoor inflatable version of Messi.

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Lowe’s is rewarding its MyLowe’s Rewards and My Lowe’s Pro Rewards members with "Epically More Messi," a new campaign designed to bring the brand’s most loyal fans closer to the game and to the person many consider to be one of the greatest players of all time.

To do so, Lowe’s released a limited-edition, 10-foot inflatable Messi, who is decked out in a Lowe’s soccer kit and even features details like his tattoos. Talk about a larger-than-life way to show off passion for the game and one of its greats.

"Soccer fandom is rooted in passion, pride and showing up in an EPIC way," said Jen Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a press release. "With ‘Epically More Messi,’ we’re creating new ways to bring our most passionate and loyal Lowe’s fans more rewards – in this case, access to limited-edition merchandise, epic Messi drops over social and more."

The inflatable, which goes for $99, can be purchased through a members-only access experience beginning on May 18 on Lowe’s site. It will also be available across the 11 U.S. host cities starting on May 20.

The Messi inflatable has already been seen across host sites in Atlanta (Piedmont Park), Dallas (Klyde Warren Park), Miami (Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park) and New York (Seaport District).

Lowe’s is also giving their members the chance to engage with exclusive content as well as Messi giveaways for the World Cup. There will also be a social-first fan experience that will appear, featuring Messi, soccer insider Fabrizio Romano and ESPN personality Katie Feeney.

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Finally, Lowe’s brought back the father-son broadcasting duo of Andres and Nico Cantor as official campaign partners.

"Soccer fandom in the U.S. is at an all-time high, and a legend like Lionel Messi can bring communities together in powerful ways," said soccer broadcasting icon Andres Cantor. "With ‘Epically More Messi,’ Lowe’s is creating experiences that meet fans where they are – at home and at their neighborhood fields where many soccer dreams begin."

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