Miller Lite celebrates 2026 FIFA World Cup fans with a limited-edition Matchball that holds a 12-pack



It’s already less than one month until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and one top beverage company is celebrating the biggest tournament in sports in a very unique way.

Miller Lite is debuting a first-of-its-kind Matchball for the World Cup’s true MVPs — the fans.

The limited-edition Miller Time MVP Matchball, a white and gold ball 1.5 times larger than a regulation-size ball that can hold 12 Miller Lites, and is fully reloadable throughout match days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

It’s a signature part of the beer brand’s "Miller Time is on U.S." campaign, a play on words ahead of supporting the U.S. men’s national team in the World Cup.

"This summer is a massive moment for soccer and beer fans alike," Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing, Miller Lite Family of Brands, said in a statement. "As America’s Original Light Beer, Miller Lite was made for moments like this. The Matchball is our way of celebrating and rewarding the fans who bring the traditions and unmatched energy to every watch party … and a soccer ball that fits a 12 pack? That’s just fun!"

US SOCCER GREAT THINKS AMERICAN TEAM CAN SHOCK THE WORLD AT UPCOMING WORLD CUP

Miller Lite understands that the World Cup will generate gatherings all over the country, as friends, family and even strangers come together to support the USMNT as they try to make a run at the FIFA World Cup trophy on home soil.

In turn, the Matchball is a toast to every fan, from the field who gets to the bar early to snag a spot for the squad, to those who explain the rules of the game to those more casual fans.

The limited-edition Matchball will become available for fans to purchase starting on May 20, then again on June 3, while supplies last.

It’s also reasonably priced at $19.75, which is an ode to the year Miller Lite was created.

For those that can’t secure the Matchball through the limited-time drops, a Miller Time MVP Contest will be held for fans 21 years or older, as they can nominate the MVPs of their favorite crew on social media for a chance to win a Matchball.

The U.S. men’s national team will kick off its 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule on June 12, when they take on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

From there, the USMNT will have Group D matches against Australia on June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, followed by their last group match against Türkiye on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium.

Watch 3 Days of the FIFA World Cup for Free after 5/18 or before. Start your free trial or try it free .

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.