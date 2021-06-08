Logan Paul claims rare Pokemon chain worn at Floyd Mayweather fight worth $1 million

Logan Paul shocked many in the boxing community after surviving eight rounds with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sunday, but the YouTube star attributed his good luck to a unique – and apparently very pricey – piece of jewelry.

Paul was asked by reporters in a post-match press conference about the necklace he wore walking up to the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami: a diamond-encrusted chain that carried containing a rare Pokemon card.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"This is a Pokemon card. It’s a BGS 10 Charizard, first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession," Paul said.

BOXING FANS POINT TO SUSPICIOUS MOMENT DURING MAYWEATHER, PAUL BOUT

JAKE PAUL WAS THE MOST ANNOYING THING ABOUT THE LOGAN-FLOYD MAYWEATHER FIGHT

"Ever since I got this graded at a 10, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm, my prized possession. Estimated value, now... I mean, s---, this is a million-dollar card, baby."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Paul said he spent $150,000 on a Pokémon card last year, according to USA Today. It’s not clear how much the card is valued at today, but some report it to be worth more than $300,000.