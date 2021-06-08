Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boxing

Logan Paul claims rare Pokemon chain worn at Floyd Mayweather fight worth $1 million

The Charizard card's value is unclear but it's reportedly worth more than $300,000

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Logan Paul shocked many in the boxing community after surviving eight rounds with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sunday, but the YouTube star attributed his good luck to a unique – and apparently very pricey – piece of jewelry.

Paul was asked by reporters in a post-match press conference about the necklace he wore walking up to the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami: a diamond-encrusted chain that carried containing a rare Pokemon card.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"This is a Pokemon card. It’s a BGS 10 Charizard, first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession," Paul said. 

BOXING FANS POINT TO SUSPICIOUS MOMENT DURING MAYWEATHER, PAUL BOUT

JAKE PAUL WAS THE MOST ANNOYING THING ABOUT THE LOGAN-FLOYD MAYWEATHER FIGHT

"Ever since I got this graded at a 10, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm, my prized possession. Estimated value, now... I mean, s---, this is a million-dollar card, baby."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Paul said he spent $150,000 on a Pokémon card last year, according to USA Today. It’s not clear how much the card is valued at today, but some report it to be worth more than $300,000. 

Paul, a Pokemon enthusiast, recently unboxed $2 million worth of rare first-edition cards in a live stream event where two holographic Charizard cards turned up.