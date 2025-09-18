LiAngelo and Lonzo Ball move podcast to Jake Paul's media company, join as equity partners

Two basketball brothers are taking their microphone prowess to the next level.

LiAngelo and Lonzo Ball, both of whom starred at UCLA, have signed with Jake Paul's Betr Media as equity partners and are bringing their podcast to the company.

Their re-booted podcast will be up and running just in time for the tipoff of the NBA season.

"We’re excited to partner with Betr. We’ve watched what Jake and the team have been building from a media perspective, and we believe it is a perfect fit for us," the brothers said in a release. "We're looking forward to taking our podcast to the next level and giving our fans exciting conversations from some of the biggest names in sports, media and culture throughout the basketball season. What Betr is doing with its gaming products is just as impressive, simple, fun, and built for fans like us, and we’re proud to be part of that growth. Betr Picks is the best fantasy pick 'em app on the market and Betr Arcade is an innovative new product we are excited to help expand."

The brothers began "What An Experience" in May 2024, and guests included Zach LaVine and Angel Reese. More guests will be featured on the podcast that will mix sports, pop culture and music in conversation.

Lonzo was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He missed the entirety of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injuries.

LiAngelo was never drafted and never appeared in an NBA game but played for the Charlotte Hornets' G-League affiliate from 2021 to 2023. The youngest ball brother, LaMelo, is their star point guard and was the third overall pick in 2020.

Earlier this year, Ball released his hit song, "Tweaker," which Lil Wayne eventually remixed.

The brothers' father, LaVar, had his foot amputated earlier this year due to complications with his diabetes.

LaVar told SLAM that he got an infection in his right foot, and it "started spreading through my blood due to not paying attention to my diabetes."

"Get your checkups," Ball added. "Do what you’re supposed to do. If you don’t have insurance, go to urgent care. Because I’m going to tell you this, a little amputation and a little of this, it could all have been prevented."