LeBron James expresses support for NASCAR's Bubba Wallace after noose found in his garage

LeBron James expressed his support for NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on Sunday after it was announced that a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace and NASCAR condemned the noose and an investigation was announced.

“Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!" James said in a tweet.

Wallace, 26, is the only black driver in NASCAR’s highest tier. He responded to the incident, saying that “we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate.”

“Today, the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you. This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

NASCAR said it was “outraged” after finding the noose and declared that this action only "strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," NASCAR said in a statement Sunday. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”