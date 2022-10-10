LeBron James' son, other rising basketball stars sign Nike NIL deal

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, signed his first NIL with Nike.

The move was announced by Nike on Monday, as they also signed Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, Stanford guard Haley Jones, a top 2023 guard DJ Wagner from Camden, New Jersey and Juju Watkins, a Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) teammate of James’.

LeBron James has been with Nike his entire career, having multiple signature basketball shoes, apparel and more produced. He signed a lifetime contract with them in 2015 as well.

Bronny James said that he’s always felt like he was part of Nike’s family given his father’s relationship with them his entire career.

"For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family," said in a statement, via ESPN. "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild – it really means a lot to me."

Nike added: "Each athlete is recognized as a player who is paving the way for the next generation on and off the court. These athletes push Nike to think about new ways the game can break barriers, bring people together, build community and shape the future."

These NIL deals, which stands for name, image and likeness, was implemented by the NCAA in 2021 to allow college athletes to earn money. This includes players that are already in college and those that are incoming students.

James hasn’t committed to a school just yet, though he figures to be a top recruit to many Division I universities in the future. The James’ were seen at Ohio State University recently on an official visit – a team that the elder James has been a noted fan of growing up in Akron, Ohio.

James is positioned to graduate from Sierra Canyon School, which Nike sponsors, in 2023.