LeBron James' quest to become all-time scoring leader has Lakers ticket prices skyrocketing

With Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on the cusp of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, ticket prices for the estimated game he’s going to break the record are skyrocketing.

James needs just 63 more points to break Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 following his 26-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

With James averaging 30.2 points per game, fans are projecting when he is going to get the job done.

Going off his average, James could get it done against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7 at Crypto.com arena in front of the Lakers faithful. Of course, sometimes players are off and averages are just that – an average of what might happen any given night.

Some believe that James might even hold out for Thurdsay, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Not only is it a great matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, but it will be a nationally televised game on TNT.

That means a lot more people would be able to tune in live to perhaps see history made once again by the Akron, Ohio native.

Looking at the game on secondary ticket markets against the Thunder, the lowest cost for a seat on Ticketmaster, which has verified resale tickets, is $369.05 with service fees.

However, with seats closer to the action on the floor, the prices rise tremendously.

Two courtside seats are currently going for a grand total of $242,000 after fees.

It costs $100,000 per seat to sit between the scorer’s table and the Lakers’ bench while having a true front-row seat to watch James potentially set the new scoring record.

Other sets of courtside seats are going for $108,900 and $60,500 as well.

For the game against the Bucks, those same two courtside seats are for sale at $242,000. However, the cheapest seat in the house is higher than the Thunder game at $445.

The price for these seats is already astronomical, but it could get even higher as James and the Lakers play on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. James will have a chance to continue shaving points off that list, giving fans a clearer picture of when he might break the record.

While it is tons of money – buyers also cannot back out with all sales being final – we are witnessing something that may never happen again in NBA history.

At age 38, James is playing at a capacity that is comparable to Tom Brady finally retiring at 45 years old from the NFL. His level of play has only gotten better with age, and there is no telling when he will ever stop lacing up his kicks, especially with his eldest son, Bronny James, soon eligible to play in the NBA.