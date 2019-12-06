Maryland brewery's Lamar Jackson beer tribute changed after NFL blows whistle

A Maryland brewery’s planned tribute to Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was intercepted by NFL officials Friday over its unauthorized use of league brand marks.

Hysteria Brewing Company was preparing to release a beer dubbed “#MVP,” an India pale ale with label artwork that featured a player wearing a jersey resembling the Ravens’ home uniforms and Jackson’s No. 8 jersey. By Friday afternoon, the company had received notice from the NFL that the planned beer release made “unauthorized use of NFL marks,” according to a letter posted to its Instagram account.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company still plans to sell the #MVP beer, but will release the product with an altered label. The beer is expected to hit shelves in the coming weeks.

“We are currently working on a new version of the label to remove any potential conflicts by removing any and all NFL markings requested by the NFL,” said Ty Kreis, Hysteria Brewing Company’s director of sales and marketing. “We honestly thought the label was vague enough, but have no problem working on it to make sure we adhere to the requests and remarks from the NFL.”

Kreis told the Baltimore Sun earlier this week that the idea for the beer release came to him during the Ravens’ recent victory over the New England Patriots, when the home crowd chanted “MVP” in Jackson’s honor. The original label did not feature Jackson’s name.

A Ravens representative said the team “has no affiliation with this product” and did not comment on whether it was considering further action. An NFL representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The NFL has strict rules governing when its trademarked logos or intellectual property can be used for marketing purposes. Companies are required to obtain the league’s permission and pay licensing fees.

