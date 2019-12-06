NFL's Antonio Brown asks for 'another chance,' apologizes for 'inexcusable' behavior

NFL free agent Antonio Brown apologized Friday for “inexcusable” behavior in recent months, asking teams for a chance to continue his career in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brown wrote that he was sorry to his “family, friends and anyone who I offended.” The apology did not include any admission of wrongdoing in relation to allegations from two women that have accused Brown of misconduct, triggering an NFL investigation that has yet to conclude.

“While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret,” Brown wrote.

Brown also petitioned NFL teams to sign him. The post drew a “like” from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brown played one game for the Patriots earlier this season before he was released, hours after Sports Illustrated reported he had sent intimidating text messages to one of his accusers.

“I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance,” he added. “To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback.”

Brown met with NFL officials regarding their investigation last month. The league has yet to make a determination on the case.

The All-Pro wide receiver’s future in the NFL has been in doubt in recent months, due in large part to his own remarks on social media. Brown has repeatedly criticized NFL officials and said he was finished playing in the league, only to backtrack hours or days later.

Brown’s latest apology came just weeks after he posted a similar message to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for “the bad media and the drama.”

Brown’s former personal trainer filed a civil lawsuit in September accusing him of sexual assault on three occasions in June 2017 and May 2018. The second accuser accused Brown of exposing himself while she worked on a mural at his Pittsburgh-area home in 2017. Brown has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

The allegations surfaced after a tumultuous offseason for Brown. After demanding a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown landed with the Oakland Raiders and signed a contract extension. However, he refused to practice for large portions of training camp after he injured his feet in a cryotherapy accident and the NFL banned his preferred helmet model.

Brown demanded his release from the Raiders after the team fined him for missing practice. When the release was granted, he signed with the Patriots.

The NFL veteran has pending grievances against both franchises seeking unpaid salary.