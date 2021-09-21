Lakers to feature Bibigo on jerseys in franchise's first global partnership

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Korean food company Bibigo announced a multi-year partnership on Monday that will see the brand featured on team jerseys beginning with the 2021-22 season.

It’s the first international partner for the Lakers ever. The team will include Bibigo in courtside branding, social media campaigns and digital fan campaigns.

"This partnership is a connection of two ‘global culture icons’ of food and sports, and it is an important opportunity for Bibigo to emerge as a global food brand," CJ Corporation CMO Wookho Kyeong said in a news release. "We look forward to the opportunities to communicate with consumers and increase the value of the brand through a global common language, sports and the Lakers."

Bibigo, founded in 2010, is a global strategic brand of CJ CheilJedang. Bibigo and the Lakers will also work together with community initiatives in Southern California as well.

"The Lakers are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Bibigo as our first ever global marketing partner," Lakers president of business operations Tim Harris said in a release. "As Korea’s leading food brand, Bibigo is always looking for opportunities to innovate and expand their brand, and the Lakers are excited to help them to not only expand their global recognition, but to provide the opportunity to reach new fans."

The Lakers will first feature the patch in its upcoming preseason game on Oct. 3. The Bibigo patch will also be featured on the G-League’s South Bay Lakers team and the Lakers 2K gaming team.