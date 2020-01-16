Lakers star Anthony Davis, Ruffles potato chips launch new flavor

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is bringing a unique spin to his endorsement deal with Frito-Lay’s Ruffles potato chips.

Davis, 26, collaborated with the PepsiCo-owned brand to launch a new flavor, Ruffles lime and jalapeno. The Lakers forward helped pick the flavor and unveiled the product at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The new flavor’s release marks the first time in Frito-Lay’s history that product packaging bears a celebrity likeness, according to MediaPost. Davis signed with the company last summer, shortly after his trade to the Lakers, and previously collaborated on the release of a limited-edition Ruffles sneaker in a partnership branded a “chip deal.”

"From behind the scenes of sneaker creation to the art of potato chip flavors to the design process of chip packaging, it's a real win to have a partner who's so committed to creating new unexpected experiences for fans," said Davis. "I can't wait for everyone to get a taste – literally – of the latest chapter of my Chip Deal with Ruffles, my Lime & Jalapeño signature flavor."

Davis’ face appears on three limited-edition packaging designs, which Ruffles plans to give away to social media users. Ruffles lime and jalapeno hits stores nationwide on Feb. 3 and is set to sell for $4.29 for an 8.5-oz bag.

"The Chip Deal is transcending the notion of traditional athlete endorsement deals: pairing Anthony Davis' commitment to impact beyond the court and bringing fans something unprecedented from a potato chip brand," said Sadira Furlow, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "With the launch of Ruffles Lime and Jalapeño, we translated Davis' energy and originality into an incredible potato chip flavor that is undoubtedly one of the most innovative flavors in Ruffles history."

A three-time NBA All-Star, Davis is one of the highest-paid players in sports. He earned $34.6 million in the 12 months ending in June 2019 alone, according to Forbes, including $9 million from endorsement deals.

Davis has partnerships with Nike, Red Bull and Foot Locker, among other companies.

