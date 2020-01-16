Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus cuts ties until NFL star seeks counsel: Report

NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus has severed his business ties to his longtime client, the troubled free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, until he agrees to seek unspecified counsel, according to a report on Thursday.

Rosenhaus said in a letter obtained by the NFL Players Association that he would continue working with Brown if he “gets help,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing a union source familiar with the matter. It’s unclear what type of counseling Brown was urged to consider.

The NFLPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brown has yet to address the situation.

Rosenhaus, 53, is considered one of the NFL’s most successful and powerful agents. He has negotiated 88 contracts for active NFL players, with high-profile clients that include Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

His agency, Rosenhaus Sports Representation, has negotiated contracts worth more than $7 billion since 2004, according to its website.

Rosenhaus’ decision came after a tumultuous period in Brown’s career. The former All-Pro wide receiver forced a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders last offseason.

Brown injured his feet last summer in an incident involving a cryotherapy chamber, and then refused to practice for much for Raiders training camp after the NFL banned his preferred helmet model. When the Raiders fined Brown for missing practice, he demanded and received his release.

Brown signed with the New England Patriots last September but played just one game for the team before he was accused in a civil lawsuit of multiple instances of sexual assault. The allegations prompted an NFL investigation which has yet to conclude.

The 31-year-old has repeatedly lashed out at NFL teams and executives on social media, only to backtrack and ask for a chance to return to the league. Brown received a tryout with the New Orleans Saints near the end of the 2019 regular season, but later accused the team of holding it as a “publicity stunt.”

