Kyler Murray excited for new partnership with all-organic sports drink RECOVER 180 focused on proper hydration

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray is the latest athlete to join RECOVER 180, a new, all-organic sports drink from beverage powerhouse Lance Collins, creator of BODYARMOR among other drinks, and the signal caller could not be happier to do so considering how great the drink makes him feel.

Professional athletes like Murray are constantly pushing themselves to the limit, whether in the weight room or on the football field, and proper hydration is key to making sure he is firing on all cylinders.

"Just being transparent, man, it’s probably the best drink I’ve not only tasted, but as far as making me feel good," Murray told Fox Business Digital while discussing his new partnership with RECOVER 180. "Hydration on the field, off the field, afterwards, all of that. As far as the extra additives and all the stuff that goes into these [other] sports drinks, honestly I don’t think anybody’s messing with them."

In a saturated sports drink market, what sets RECOVER 180 apart from its competitors is balanced hydration, using a 1:3:1 ration of potassium, sodium and magnesium – the holy trinity of electrolytes – that creates a good calorie ratio to make sure an athlete stays hydrated given their rigorous training.

It also provides necessary vitamins, like vitamins A and E, as well as antioxidants to keep the body feeling fresh.

PENGUINS' SIDNEY CROSBY WANTS TO ‘HEAR THE STORY BEHIND’ KYLER MURRAY WEARING HIS JERSEY BEFORE CARDINALS GAME

"It’s huge," Murray said when asked about what a drink like RECOVER 180 can do for an athlete. "Every athlete, I think one of our goals is how to take that next step. How can we be better than the next guy? Hydration is definitely part of it, taking care of your body is definitely part of it. Mentally, being locked in in the film room, weight room, all this stuff is a part of it. If there’s one thing where I can be better than somebody, then this is definitely a step in the right direction."

Collins added, "Joining forces with Kyler Murray is a natural fit for RECOVER 180. Kyler's commitment to excellence, and resilient dedication to his craft mirror our own values as a brand. Together, we look forward to inspiring athletes worldwide to elevate their performance and achieve their personal bests."

Murray joins some NFL greats, including Drew Brees, John Elway and Rob Gronkowski, as well as fellow quarterback Brock Purdy, whose San Francisco 49ers he duels with in the NFC West each season, among top athletes across sports.

Personally, he is a big fan of the Peach Mango flavor. RECOVER 180 also comes in Watermelon, Super Berry, Fruit Punch and Lemon Lime, using no artificial sweeteners, dyes or flavors.

"You don’t really give it the benefit of the doubt, but when it actually tastes good, and it’s good for you, it’s a double whammy," Murray said.