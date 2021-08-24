Rare Kobe Bryant photos made into NFTs, hit auction block

A handful of iconic Kobe Bryant photos went on the auction block as non-fungible tokens on Tuesday to commemorate and remember the late NBA legend on the day dedicated to him.

Aug. 24 is known as Kobe Bryant Day because the numbers 8/24 are the ones he wore during his Los Angeles Lakers career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The NFTs feature Bryant away from the court. Davis Factor was the photographer.

"Smashbox Studio founder, Davis Factor, the man behind the camera, knew he had a once in a lifetime shoot on his hands as soon he saw the young Kobe walk into his studio," the description of the NFTs read. "It was the beginning of his career and Davis wanted to not only capture his youth, but the everydayness of him. Something he knew would change the more Kobe played in the NBA and his star grew, leading him to allow less people into his private world. It has been over 20 years since these photos were taken and only Davis has laid eyes on them."

WANT TO BUY AN NFT? HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

The NFTs will be auctioned on Cryptograph and will last for about three days.

The revenue made from the NFTs will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

"The purpose of this Kobe Bryant NFT drop, for me, is to raise as much money as humanly possible to give to Kobe Bryant foundation, Mamba foundation," Factor said in an interview released with the NFT drop.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bryant would have turned 43 years old on Monday. He, his daughter and several others died in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles in January 2020.