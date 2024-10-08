Knicks tickets are most in-demand in NBA after blockbuster trades in offseason

The near future for the New York Knicks is extremely bright.

The Knicks earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and had it not been for untimely injuries, they likely could have had a date with the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

However, an already solid team improved on paper over the offseason after a slew of moves.

While they did lose Isiah Hartenstein in free agency, the Knicks did make a splash in acquiring yet another former Villanova Wildcat to join the fray in trading for Mikal Bridges.

Then, last week, they made the biggest move of the offseason by trading away Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks are always a hot ticket, playing in the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. However, information from StubHub says that not only are the Knicks the site's most in-demand team, but season sales are up 48% from last year.

New York is also playing in six of StubHub's 10 best-selling games of the season, including each of the top four.

"The Knicks' impressive young roster, led by Jalen Brunson and strengthened by recent key roster moves, has led to a resurgence of fan excitement that has propelled them to be the season's most in-demand team," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

New York went 50-32 last year before being ousted by the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Ironically, that is who their first home game is against, and it is StubHub's second-highest selling game, only behind the Knicks' visit to the reigning NBA champion Celtics three days prior.

LeBron James' visit to the Garden on Feb. 1, 2025 is the third-biggest, while New York's Christmas game against the San Antonio Spurs at home ranks fourth.

