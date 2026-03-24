Ken Griffey Jr named 'CEO of H2O' as Primo Brands launches healthy hydration campaign for 2026 MLB season

With the 2026 MLB season getting started on Wednesday night, baseball’s first "CEO of H2O" has been appointed by Primo Brands, and it happens to be one of the smoothest swinging players of all time.

Primo Brands, a leading North American branded beverage company whose water brands serve as the official water of MLB for the third straight season, has appointed Ken Griffey Jr., the National Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder who belted 630 home runs throughout his storied career, as the "CEO of H2O" in its new national campaign.

The new campaign marks the first time all six of its regional spring water brands – Arrowhead Spring Water (West Coast), Poland Spring Water (Northeast), Ice Mountain Spring Water (Midwest), Deer Park Spring Water (Southeast, Mid-Atlantic), Ozarka Spring Water (Texas) and Zephyrhills Spring Water (Florida) – come together to celebrate America’s pastime.

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The premise of the campaign is to elevate healthy hydration as millions of fans return to their respective ballparks to watch their favorite teams all season long. Whether in the stands, or watching at home, hydration is key, and Griffey is excited to lead the charge in his new role.

"I’m so excited for fans to see what I’m working on with Primo Brands," Griffey said in an exclusive statement to FOX Business. "Healthy hydration is critical for the players on the field, the young people working to get better at the sport, and the fans in the stands. It’s an honor to be the first ever Baseball CEO of H2O. I’ll be working with Primo to tell that hydration story through all of their regional spring water brands all over the country.

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"Today is the start, but there will be much more throughout the season – follow along with Primo to see how we’re promoting healthy hydration all season long."

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Throughout the MLB season, Griffey will be engaging with fans across social platforms, sharing fun trivia for a chance to win monthly prizes, and of course, making a special red carpet appearance during MLB All-Star Week. This year’s festivities will take place in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

A 30-second national ad will also be shown, as Griffey puts together the ultimate spring water team through Primo Brands' roster.

"Baseball is woven into communities across the country, just like our brands," said Primo Brands chief marketing officer Kheri Tillman. "In our third year as the Official Water of MLB, and with Ken Griffey Jr. as Baseball’s CEO of H2O, we’re building on that foundation to unveil a national campaign that connects fandom and healthy hydration with the star power of one of the greatest in the game."

Uzma Rawn Dowler, CMO and senior vice president of global corporate partnerships with MLB, added: "By uniting its regional spring water portfolio and tapping a baseball icon like Ken Griffey Jr., Primo Brands is showing it knows how to bring energy and authenticity to our partnership. We’re excited to continue telling the Primo Brands story through a baseball lens on our platforms while celebrating the role hydration plays in the game."

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As the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants kick off the 2026 MLB season on Wednesday night in the Bay Area, Griffey and Primo Brands will be working together to celebrate healthy hydration for players and fans like it’s a walk-off home run.

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