Wunderfan app rewards sports fans for watching, attending games and engaging with their favorite teams

Sports fans, you now have an opportunity to be rewarded just for being yourself.

Wunderfan is a startup app with which you can watch, attend or even talk about sporting events and turn earned "Wunder" points into rewards.

From attending and watching games to participating in pick’em contests and receiving curated sports content, Wunderfan delivers a seamless experience that puts fans first and ensures they finally win.

"Simply put, it’s a loyalty app, and it's all based on fan engagement," co-founder Michael Testa said in a recent interview with FOX Business.

"Anything you're doing when you open up your phone and are checking on sports, we think that you should be rewarded for it."

Testa said Wunderfan values "passion as a currency," whereas major companies value "currency as a currency."

"Spend all your money with us, lose all your money betting and we’ll give you some rewards points.’ Not us. We’re saying, ‘Hey, are you watching a football game? Snap a photo and earn rewards," Testa said.

"Are you attending with that hard-earned money? Get some money back in rewards. Are you buying tickets? Buy tickets through our ticket marketplace, get rewarded for that or use your Wunder points to buy the tickets. Are you scrolling social media? Why don’t you do it through our app and earn rewards for it?’

"We’re continuing to build this feature set where anytime you open your phone to check on sports, we want to be the all-in-one sports engagement app, and you’re gonna check Wunderfan when you look at your sports apps."

Last month, Wunderfan closed on a $3.1 million investment led by Sororibus Capital. The funding will support the company’s continued growth as it builds the next generation of fan engagement and loyalty in sports.

Wunderfan also has its own ticketing platform that offers another opportunity to earn rewards like merchandise, gift cards, vouchers and additional tickets and experiences.

Testa’s long-term goal for Wunderfan is to "become the sports engagement everything app" and become the sports version of Robinhood.

"I gotta pay homage to my guy, Vlad Tenev, building Robinhood. They’re becoming the all-in-one financial app. Anytime you check your stocks, crypto, Roth IRA, anything like that, when you open anything about finances, people are now opening Robinhood. We’re gonna do the same thing for sports," Testa said.

"Our product roadmap is so robust. Instead of going to TheScore or ESPN to check your scores — or Apple Scores soon enough — we’ll have you go to Wunderfan. Anytime you want to comment on something, why not earn rewards for messaging on the message board, right? We’ll police it. Don’t worry, you gotta be kind. Wunderfan is a kind platform.

"But anything you want to do related to sports that’s on your phone, Wunderfan’s gonna be the go-to place."