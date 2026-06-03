Kai Trump's Blue Raz Slush flavor debuts as her Accelerator Active Energy collaboration deepens

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, and Accelerator Active Energy (AAE) have collaborated for her first-ever signature flavor, Blue Raz Slush, as their partnership reaches new heights.

Trump and the performance energy drink maker worked together to develop a flavor for its popular natural caffeine beverage — with a twist of nostalgia from the rising Miami Hurricanes golfer.

Trump's flavor, Blue Raz Slush, is inspired by her childhood love of blue raspberry movie theater slushies and the summer memories they evoke, she said.

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"Working on Blue Raz Slush with the Accelerator team was such a fun experience because I was involved from the very beginning," Trump said in a statement. "We tested so many different versions to make sure the flavor felt authentic to my tastes and something I’d genuinely want to drink every day.

"Between training, golf, travel, and everything else in my schedule, I’m always looking for products that help me stay energized and focused, and I love that Accelerator fits so naturally into my routine."

KAI TRUMP ANNOUNCES 1ST MAJOR NIL PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCELERATOR ACTIVE ENERGY IN PRESIDENTIAL FASHION

Accelerator and Trump officially partnered last year, and is a brand already backed by athlete partners and investors, including Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, former gymnast turned model and social media personality Livvy Dunne and Spanish pro tennis player Paula Badosa.

Dunne, an ex-LSU gymnast, had a signature Cotton Candy flavor with Accelerator, which became its top-selling product across retail and e-commerce. Now, the brand is excited to deliver a second signature flavor with Trump.

"Kai had a very clear vision on what she wanted throughout the process – which is very helpful," AAE CEO Andrew Wilkinson said in a statement. "Her genuine enthusiasm to work together on every aspect of this collaboration has resulted in a great addition to the Accelerator product line."

Trump said she loves the fact Accelerator is made with 100% natural caffeine from coffee beans and green tea. The plant-based thermogenics and cognitive boosters deliver sustained energy, AAE said, with enhanced focus and metabolic support, without sugar or taurine.

AAE added that its clinically-backed formula helps consumers stay sharp and energized throughout the day without the dreaded crash that comes with many energy drinks.

As a student-athlete, Trump joined Accelerator as a name, image and likeness (NIL) partner as well as an equity partner. In a speech at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, last year, she told all "fellow Americans and content creators" that she’d partnered with AAE.

"It's pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes and being up there with (Kelce)," she told FOX Business after announcing the partnership.

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She will attend the University of Miami in the fall, continuing her golf career at the Division I college level.

Trump has also shown off her passion as a content creator, with a growing YouTube and social media following, though she strives to become a professional golfer one day.

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