Kai Trump announces 1st major NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy in presidential fashion

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, has her first NIL partnership, and how she announced it seemed only fitting given her family ties.

Trump joined Accelerator Active Energy, the energy drink brand that earned acclaim for launching "The Livvy Fund" with former college gymnastics champion Livvy Dunne to support women's college athletes, as an NIL partner and equity partner.

It was a presidential-themed announcement, as Trump made a speech at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, telling all "fellow Americans and content creators" that she's partnered and invested in Accelerator.

With an athlete roster that includes Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce as an equity partner, Trump told FOX Business that it's quite the team to be around for her first NIL deal.

"It's pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes and being up there with him," she said.

Trump will be attending the University of Miami in 2026, when she will continue her golf career at the Division I college level. Given her busy lifestyle, which includes a passion for content creation as much as golf, Trump is going to need to be energized to make sure she's getting the most out of each day.

What she loves about Accelerator is, with zero sugar and no Taurine, there's no crash thanks to a proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, and cognitive boosters. It's NSF Certified and clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, hence the name.

Trump said Accelerator is "so important to ensuring I stay focused and have extra energy when I’m in the gym, on the golf course, studying, traveling or as part of my daily routine."

Andrew Wilkinson, CEO at Accelerator Active Energy, couldn't be more thrilled to add Trump as one of the brand's notable athletes.

"Kai has a very busy schedule including golf, content creation, travel and much more and Accelerator is the perfect solution to providing her the sustained energy without sugar while she’s on the go," Wilkinson said in a statement. "We are excited to see all she is going to accomplish in the years ahead as she becomes a leading voice in NIL and beyond."

Accelerator's athlete roster also includes World Series-champion Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers, soccer star and world champion Lindsey Heaps and top-10-ranked tennis star Paula Badosa.

