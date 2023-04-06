Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Golf

Masters 2023: How much does the winner take home?

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The golfer who wins the Masters Tournament this weekend at Augusta National in Georgia will be bringing home more than just a new jacket for the closet.

The winner will earn millions in prize money after beating the field and winning the first major golf tournament of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scottie Scheffler leaderboard

The leader board is updated on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The 2023 Masters winner will receive $2.7 million, tying the most money ever given to the winner. Scottie Scheffler won the same amount last year. The total purse was $15 million.

The first time the prize money for the winner crossed into the $2 million range was in 2019, when Tiger Woods pulled off one of the most shocking wins in the history of the tournament. He finished 13-under and one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

MASTERS 2023: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE 'TRADITION UNLIKE ANY OTHER'

Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Woods was also the first million-dollar winner of the tournament. He won $1.008 million in 2001 when he held off David Duvall by two strokes. Duval picked up $604,000 for his efforts. The last winner to receive under $1 million was Vijay Singh in 2000.

Scheffler is the defending champion. It was his first green jacket and he topped Rory McIlroy by three strokes. He won four times in 2022 and has already won twice in 2023.

Masters board

Patrons exit the grounds after play was suspended due to inclement weather during practice for the Masters on April 5, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia. (Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour via / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Masters started Thursday and runs through Sunday.