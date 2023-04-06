Masters 2023: How much does the winner take home?

The golfer who wins the Masters Tournament this weekend at Augusta National in Georgia will be bringing home more than just a new jacket for the closet.

The winner will earn millions in prize money after beating the field and winning the first major golf tournament of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 2023 Masters winner will receive $2.7 million, tying the most money ever given to the winner. Scottie Scheffler won the same amount last year. The total purse was $15 million.

The first time the prize money for the winner crossed into the $2 million range was in 2019, when Tiger Woods pulled off one of the most shocking wins in the history of the tournament. He finished 13-under and one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

MASTERS 2023: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE 'TRADITION UNLIKE ANY OTHER'

Woods was also the first million-dollar winner of the tournament. He won $1.008 million in 2001 when he held off David Duvall by two strokes. Duval picked up $604,000 for his efforts. The last winner to receive under $1 million was Vijay Singh in 2000.

Scheffler is the defending champion. It was his first green jacket and he topped Rory McIlroy by three strokes. He won four times in 2022 and has already won twice in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Masters started Thursday and runs through Sunday.