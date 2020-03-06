Joey Chestnut eats 32 Big Macs in one sitting, breaks world record

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut has added another record to his list of food-related accomplishments.

Chestnut, 36, set a world record by eating 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in one sitting. The feat took him about 38 minutes to complete. The previous world record was 30 Big Macs, according to Chestnut.

“I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them,” Chestnut wrote on YouTube. “I’d end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid.”

Chestnut ordered the burgers online and paid more than $127 for his meal. He consumed more than 18,000 calories during his Big Mac feast.

The California native is best known as the longtime star of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He has won that event 12 times and is considered one of the most prolific competitive eaters in history.

Chestnut isn’t the first active competitive eater to set the Big Mac record. His rival Matt Stonie broke the record in 2015 by eating 25 Big Macs in one sitting.

Chestnut holds the world records for most hot dogs eaten, with 72, and most chicken wings eaten, with 412, according to Sports Illustrated.

