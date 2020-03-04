Bud Light signs 3 NFL stars who chugged beers to endorsement deals

Bud Light unveiled endorsement deals this week with three NFL players who have a humorous history with the beer brand.

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher will all serve as brand ambassadors. They are the first active NFL players to sign deals with Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Tate confirmed the partnership with a video posted on his social media accounts. In the clip, the NFL veteran shows off a Bud Light-filled refrigerator before signing his endorsement contract.

Bud Light responded to the post with a video from 2018 in which Tate chugged a beer while wearing an American flag-themed ski outfit in Canada. The video went viral on social media at the time.

Fisher and Peters each had costly on-field incidents involving Bud Lights.

Fisher was fined $14,037 in January when he smashed two Bud Lights over his head in celebration during the Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional playoffs. Peters drew a fine of the same size in Week 14 of the 2019 season when he “shotgunned” a beer with a fan following a big play.

In both cases, Budweiser responded by donating $14,037 to a charity of the players’ choice.

Bud Light representatives did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on the partnerships. The NFL altered its rules last May to allow active players to appear in beer advertisements.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL.

