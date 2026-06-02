Joe Burrow backs BODYARMOR FIT launch as sparkling sports drink targets everyday active hydration

An active lifestyle requires hydration, and it’s not just those moments during a workout each day.

BODYARMOR Sports Drink, the leader in sports and active hydration, understands that concept more than most, which is why their latest innovation in the space, BODYARMOR FIT, has launched to give modern hydration to those everyday moments.

Unlike its traditional sports drink, or their BODYARMOR Flash I.V., BODYARMOR FIT is a sparkling sports drink that molds together electrolytes, caffein, functional ingredients and zero sugar to reinforce the brand’s commitment to premium hydration and continued innovation to meet the fitness and active lifestyle of its consumers.

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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among those consumers, and as an athlete partner of BODYARMOR, he’s supporting the BODYARMOR FIT launch with the "Fitness Never Rests" digital campaign.

The new hydration innovation is something Burrow believes in.

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"BODYARMOR FIT is BODYARMOR’s take on modern hydration. It’s built for real life, when you’re moving through your day and staying active in different ways," Burrow said in an exclusive statement to Fox Business. "It’s a sparkling sports drink with electrolytes, a little bit of caffeine, and ingredients that support metabolism. Whether I’m training, traveling, or just on the go, it fits into those in-between moments and has become a great addition to my routine. That’s really where the idea behind ‘Fitness Never Rests’ comes from.

"For me, fitness isn’t just a workout, it’s a mindset that carries through the whole day. BODYARMOR FIT fits the way people live now, always moving, always doing something."

Fox Business also got to speak with Sara Weaver, vice president of brand marketing at BODYARMOR, to discuss this new innovation and why she believes it was the "natural progression" for the brand in this space.

"At BODYARMOR, we are always looking to modernize the space," she explained. "We have a portfolio that addresses these different needs and occasions by consumers. …Consumers are looking for beverages that are feeling lighter, more refreshing. They fit into their active lifestyle throughout the day. Really here, hydration goes beyond just workouts, just that one hour of the day. It’s about how people fuel their entire day, and BODYARMOR FIT is intended to meet these shifts, fitting seamlessly into everything from work to travel, to social moments, to fill in the blank. It really sits in this intersection of sports drink and functional beverages."

The beverage, which comes in five flavors – Mixed Berry, Tropical Passionfruit, Orange Mango, Citrus Grapefruit and Watermelon Lime – has 290 milligrams of electrolytes for hydration, while also featuring 60 milligrams of caffeine.

"It was a very intentional choice," Weaver said when asked about that balance of hydration and caffeine. "So, we deliver 290 milligrams of electrolytes for the hydration. We also have the combination of about 60 milligrams of caffeine, which we see as lightly caffeinated to give that extra boost, but not take you over the edge and you have a crash later. Ingredients like green tea extract and choline, which supports metabolic function. So, the combination of hydration and metabolism support in one seamless experience is a big part of what makes this product versatile and so different than what’s on the market today."

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Weaver also called Burrow a "natural partner" when they approached him to be the launch athlete here because of his active mindset no matter if he’s on the field with the Bengals, or off it.

"When we brought this to Joe and we asked him to be our feature with BODYARMOR FIT, he was totally aligned," Weaver added. "Because his discipline and his performance really extends far past that one gameday, which really made him a natural partner. We’ve received lots of great feedback on the product with our athlete partners."

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