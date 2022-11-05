Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has his first suitors.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to team up and make a bid for the team, according to the New York Post.

Reports surfaced of the two partnering for a bid Thursday.

NFL LEGEND MICHAEL IRVIN PREDICTS AMAZON’S JEFF BEZOS WILL BUY COMMANDERS, MAKE DEAL TO LAND AARON RODGERS

Snyder announced earlier this week he had hired Bank of America Securities to "consider possible transactions."

Bezos' current net worth is estimated at $114 billion, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world. He would become, by far, the richest owner in the NFL. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The rapper once owned a minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, playing a vital role in their move from New Jersey.

Bezos' Amazon Prime Video has exclusive broadcasting rights to Thursday Night Football with an 11-year, $11 billion deal that was inked last year, and he also owns The Washington Post.

Amazon's second headquarters is also located in Arlington, Va., less than 20 miles from the Commanders' FedEx Field.

Snyder purchased the Washington franchise in 1999, but his tenure has been the subject of investigations and accusations of a toxic workplace environment .

Congress began investigating the team in October 2021 when allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct arose after then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down amid the leak of his emails with then-Commanders team President Bruce Allen.

Allen was fired in December 2019 after 10 years with the franchise.

The lawmakers’ investigation found Snyder played a significant role in fostering a toxic work environment and pointed to evidence that suggested Snyder impeded the NFL’s independent probe into those allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Snyder refused to testify at a hearing before the House lawmakers in June as part of the investigation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did offer his testimony before the committee.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this article.