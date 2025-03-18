Jake Paul's media company taps into kickboxing with new premiere event as business resume grows

Jake Paul's business resume now has another bullet point.

Paul's Betr Media announced on Wednesday a partnership with GLORY, the world's leading kickboxing organization and one of the world's top combat sports properties to begin an invite-only kickboxing event series.

GLORY Underground: Powered by Betr will be held at Betr's headquarters in Miami on May 1 and will be streamed live on YouTube.

"GLORY and Betr are coming together to deliver an entirely new kind of combat sports experience. Through our combined efforts, we’ll create shareable moments that will disrupt the traditional sports media model and take combat sports to new heights," said Joey Levy, Betr CEO and co-founder. "This partnership is about more than just putting on amazing fights—it’s about creating a new kind of sports media experience, one that resonates with Gen Z fans and taps into the digital zeitgeist. We look forward to growing GLORY’s presence in the US market, leveraging our creator network, and delivering viral content that’s both authentic and unforgettable."

"GLORY is redefining fight sports by delivering what fans want. By partnering with Betr and their family of creators we will bring the most compelling and exciting bouts directly to the fans," said GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik. "Fans today are engaging and discovering content through outlets other than traditional networks. These social, interactive, and influencer communities reach at the core of the combat sports fanbase. We’re proud to be the first globally recognized sports brand to deliver our core product through this model - we will meet our fans where they live and engage through the voices they trust. This is the first time a brand as big as GLORY will work in this way with this new form of media and we are proud to kick this strategy off with an innovative & forward-thinking group like Betr."

The event will be a must-watch for kickboxing fans, as the main event will feature a highly anticipated champion vs. champion rematch with GLORY welterweight world champion Chico Kwasi (44-5-1, 23 KO) set to defend his title against GLORY lightweight world champion Tyjani "The Wonderboy" Beztati (27-4-1, 9 KO). The two fought in August, but it resulted in a draw.

Paul and Levy founded Betr Media and have since tapped into the sports gambling world with the site, launching Betr Picks in September 2023.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer founded Most Valuable Promotions in 2021, which featured Paul's fight against Mike Tyson in 2023; the brand will also have promoted each installment of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, with the third fight of the trilogy taking place this summer.

