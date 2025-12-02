Jake and Logan Paul become business partners for first time amid major venture capital firm news

Jake Paul’s venture capital firm with Geoff Woo announced Wednesday that it has closed its oversubscribed $30 million Anti Fund I fund, nearly doubling its assets.

The fund, which Paul’s older brother Logan has also joined as a general partner, has backed companies like OpenAI, Physical Intelligence and Cognition, and has incubated and funded many of Paul’s other business ventures, including W and Betr Media.

Paul's business partner and Anti Fund co-founder Geoff Woo said he and the Paul brothers "have a ton of dry powder to back the next generation of American innovation," and he feels he has the two best partners in order to do so.

"Jake, what I realized is that he is essentially an avatar of the American dream, and I think Logan, in a very similar parallel sense, also represents that," Woo said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "When Jake named Anti Fund, I think we all share the same belief, that the people that create the future are the crazy ones that believe they can do it.

"And I think both Jake and Logan have done things that others thought were impossible. Jake's about to take out a former heavyweight champion [Anthony Joshua] and become a top boxer. Logan's built a billion-dollar beverage brand, fastest-growing beverage brand in history, is a sports-wrestling star and celebrity in his own right. So I think in terms of being the clarion call, or the leaders for the next generation of American startups, I couldn't choose two better partners to build this venture firm with."

The Paul brothers both have their respective careers in the rings — Jake in boxing, Logan in WWE — along with plenty of other companies that they have both invested in and founded. But Jake said he has had a "love" for venture capital since he was a teenager, and even met with companies like Google, Uber and Twitter in Silicon Valley.

"Our dad put us to work as children. I will throw him under the bus here and say, like, deathly broke all the child labor laws. And I remember working sometimes, like cleaning houses, doing hard manual labor, like as a 9-year-old and being like, ‘Dude, this sucks.’ But then when we got older, and we found stuff that we actually liked doing, the work part came easy, because that's all we knew," Logan added. "And I think we are just obsessed with this grind and with this particular venture. We like empowering people who are changing the world, and for both of us, the track record of taste has proven itself. We've had some good wins under our belt, and I'm excited to join the team and help these guys amplify and expand their operation."

As entrepreneurs themselves, Woo and the Paul brothers feel that they know what businesspeople want.

"I think we're much more founder-like than many venture capitalists. I think that's one of the reasons why future funders want to work with us, because we've been in the trenches building, right?" Woo said. "If you think about Jake and Logan, they built themselves as characters and products, and they built companies now, we're building a mass-allocator together. So I think we're scaling up as a business and a franchise, but also, we're partnering with literally the best in the world, right? From Sam Altman at OpenAI to Palmer Luckey and Trea Stephens at Anduril, right? These are literally the top one, two, three, four, five companies. They're just changing how we interact with the world, how we live and breathe as just everyday citizens.

"So I think that ambition and the dream that we have to influence the future is that big. And I think there's something special about the combination of tech and culture. And I think that's where we're super unique. Technology is driving this conversation, right? Technology is driving the distribution of this information, but what do you distribute? It's the culture, the values, and the principles of the people that build that technology. And I think that's where we have a really unique angle and lens and I think also an opinion of how that culture should be shaped."

"Not only are we investors, but we can disrupt Logan with Prime, me with W, Betr is always in the top five in the App Store is absolutely crushing it," Jake Paul said. "And these are companies that we've incubated ourselves, because if no one else is building it and we see a hole in the market, we can hire the best teams and grow and scale these companies in a major way, which is what we've done as well. And it's part of our strategy and thesis and alpha."

Logan Paul added, "If you don't adapt, you die. And that's really the truth, and that's how we've lived our lives. Now, there's people younger than us and smarter than us who have that same mindset who can recognize the trend like that. It's really cool to know that we have the ability to empower those people, to change and build the future."