Ja Morant's signature shoe release appears to be in question after latest gun incident

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's signature shoe release has reportedly been nixed amid the latest controversy in which he was seen flashing a gun on a livestream.

The Hunger Ja 1s were expected to be released on May 25 but are no longer listed on the Nike or Finish Line shops, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The sneakers are no longer on the website, but at least two pieces of Morant gear were still listed for purchase.

The signature shoes still appear in Nike’s Launch section. The sneakers were listed at $110. They were red and blue colorways with Morant’s logo imprinted inside the shoe.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

Morant was seen on a livestream last weekend flashing a gun. The Grizzlies suspended him from all team activities in wake of the incident as the NBA investigates the situation.

"I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do," Morant said in a statement to Fox News Digital earlier this week. "My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself."

Morant was suspended for eight games for flashing a gun inside a Denver nightclub. He admitted after the team’s playoff run that his off-the-court issues may have caused a distraction.