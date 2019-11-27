Irish Spring soap hoping to clean up at College Football Rivalry Week

College Football Rivalry Week kicks off this weekend and Irish Spring will be in the mix.

The soap maker, which brought in $138 million in U.S. sales last year, announced in a press statement it will open the “Irish Spring Neutral Zone,” a series of tailgate pop-ups for the games in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Auburn, Alabama; and Gainesville, Florida.

Rival fans will have the chance to show off their karaoke skills and win Irish Spring giveaways, as long as they’re willing to join sides and sing a synchronized duet.

Former NFL linebacker and Michigan alum Dhani Jones is set to be there.

“I can't wait to see these fans put aside their fierce rivalry and enter the Irish Spring Neutral Zone to participate in some good, clean fun," he said in the statement. “No matter whose side you're on or who wins, a post-game shower with Irish Spring is always best for washing away the day and keeping me fresh.”

This isn’t the first time Irish Spring hosted an event to bring good, clean fun to sports fans. After a Georgia supermarket pulled the brand’s products from shelves ahead of the University of Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in September, the company brought its own supply of soap to pass out to fans, players and staff.

Colgate-Palmolive, the parent company of Irish Spring and Colgate toothpaste, could see a boost from the publicity. Its stock is up more than 7 percent on the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO. 67.68 -0.11 -0.16%

